Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Up 7.9%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price was up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55. Approximately 20,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,031,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -364.33, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Livent by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Livent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Livent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Livent by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

