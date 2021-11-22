LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.73

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.73 and last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 1678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Get LivePerson alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. As a group, analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $2,240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LivePerson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,600,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LivePerson by 74.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.