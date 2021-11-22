Lizhi (LIZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $86.62 million during the quarter.

LIZI stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. Lizhi has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $122.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lizhi by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lizhi by 6,488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 155,084 shares during the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lizhi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

