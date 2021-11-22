Lizhi (LIZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $86.62 million during the quarter.
LIZI stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. Lizhi has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $122.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lizhi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Lizhi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
About Lizhi
Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
