LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.73. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,359. LKQ has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $60.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of LKQ by 187.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 93,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,523,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,996,000 after acquiring an additional 415,591 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in LKQ by 18,154.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 91,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 91,135 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 6.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 200,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

