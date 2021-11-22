LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Down 22.4% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,056.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.27 or 0.00384811 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001374 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $670.66 or 0.01198872 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,934,887 coins and its circulating supply is 50,722,110 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

