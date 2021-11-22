LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LOGC) recently:

11/18/2021 – LogicBio Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

11/17/2021 – LogicBio Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – LogicBio Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – LogicBio Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/13/2021 – LogicBio Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

10/7/2021 – LogicBio Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

9/27/2021 – LogicBio Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.01. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 964.74% and a negative return on equity of 70.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $428,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $340,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

