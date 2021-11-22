Loom Network Achieves Market Cap of $142.74 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Loom Network has a market cap of $142.74 million and approximately $144.02 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00227599 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00086129 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

