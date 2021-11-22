Loop Capital Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $730.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $815.00 to $730.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.21.

CHTR traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $681.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $718.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $727.02. The company has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

