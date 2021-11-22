Louis A. Hoch Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) CEO Louis A. Hoch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $16,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.75. 1,131,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,534. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $193.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Usio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Usio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Usio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Usio by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

