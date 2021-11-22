Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,800 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIG opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

