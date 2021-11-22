Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 16,100 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $184,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,278 shares of company stock worth $20,236,307. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $138.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 478.90 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

