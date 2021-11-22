Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.91 Million Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 2,891.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in YETI by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,482,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $103.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.