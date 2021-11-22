Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.97 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 103.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 51.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 124.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 61,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $137.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.39 and a 52-week high of $138.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.