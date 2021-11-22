Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.25 Million Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $4,121,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 65.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 598,367 shares in the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,959 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $51.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 126.37 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDCE. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

