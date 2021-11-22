Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 29.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $801,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,638 shares in the company, valued at $31,008,514.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,727 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,496 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $110.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.38.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

