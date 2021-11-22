Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.7% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $67.80 and a 52-week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

