Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 69.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $78.78 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

