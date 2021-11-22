Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $256.05

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $256.05 and last traded at $255.79, with a volume of 99429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $176.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

