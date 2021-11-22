Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in October

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 546,400 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 653,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Shares of LUCRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. Lucara Diamond has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Lucara Diamond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

