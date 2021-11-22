Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Raised by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.2% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,124,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $470.80. 5,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,543. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.15. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.88.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

