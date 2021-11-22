Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $10.81

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $10.48. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 2,265 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,437,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,600,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,553,000. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

