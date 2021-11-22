Lympo (LYM) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $14.93 million and $809,619.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00230382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00087941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

