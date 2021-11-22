Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.27

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 103401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.