Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Sells $15,684.40 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $15,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64.

M traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,719,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,244,523. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

M has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,865,000 after buying an additional 121,852 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 33.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 498,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 124,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

