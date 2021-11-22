Maecenas (ART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $274,079.25

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 32.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $274,079.25 and approximately $131.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00047565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00227145 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00087591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ART is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

