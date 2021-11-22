MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 562,337 shares.The stock last traded at $18.07 and had previously closed at $18.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAG. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 232.63 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

