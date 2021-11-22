Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.30

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 1297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mail.ru Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24.

Mail.ru Group Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

