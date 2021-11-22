Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.99 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $46.31 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $13.20 or 0.00023547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00069714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00073625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00092268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,058.53 or 0.07239196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,227.98 or 1.00293867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

