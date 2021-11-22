Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Update

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 642,800 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 14th total of 770,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANU. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Manchester United stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.63. 29,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,484. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is currently -26.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Manchester United by 6.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,727,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 4.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 810,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 614.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 574,017 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 64.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 444,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 74.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 376,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 160,060 shares during the last quarter.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

