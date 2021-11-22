MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Up 0.2% This Week

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $81.51 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00228041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00088363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

OM is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

