Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,250 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 10.5% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 0.25% of Duke Energy worth $189,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.