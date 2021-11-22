Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1067 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.90. 596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,119. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

