Mark R. Bridwell Sells 842 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rayonier stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 395,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.