MarketPeak Price Hits $0.24 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MarketPeak coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00047680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00227719 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00088277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

