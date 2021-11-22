Marlin (POND) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $59.40 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $69.94 million and approximately $59.40 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00091509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.12 or 0.07262077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.28 or 0.99892171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

