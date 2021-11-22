Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 72,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 64,131 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

