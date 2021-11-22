Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 816 ($10.66) and last traded at GBX 826 ($10.79). Approximately 181,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 186,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

The stock has a market cap of £682.61 million and a PE ratio of -266.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 894.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 838.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.