Maro Trading Up 10.3% Over Last Week (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $84.00 million and $46.37 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00227389 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00087245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Maro

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 955,414,153 coins and its circulating supply is 498,388,997 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars.

