Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 24,902 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 290.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,476 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.22% of Arch Resources worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 611.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 465,286 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 43.8% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 88.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Arch Resources by 83.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

