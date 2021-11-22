Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Atea Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 155.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 377,320.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of AVIR opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.