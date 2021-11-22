Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 199,960 Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.98% of Colicity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,661,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Colicity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,900,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLI opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Colicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

