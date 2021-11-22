Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 58,329 Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 105,912.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $48.71 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AQUA. Citigroup upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

