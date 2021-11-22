Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 762.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,082 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Viper Energy Partners worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 166,547 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $16,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 295.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 167,246 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of VNOM opened at $22.21 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.83 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.