Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Sapiens International worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 94,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sapiens International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 58,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sapiens International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

