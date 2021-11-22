Marshall Wace LLP Buys 216,639 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 869.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 267.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 101.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

