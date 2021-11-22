Marshall Wace LLP Buys 27,053 Shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.91% of Provident Acquisition worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAQC stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

