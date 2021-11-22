Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Fluor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Fluor by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLR. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

