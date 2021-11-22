Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 199,975 CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.96% of CM Life Sciences III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,964,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,580,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,684,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLT opened at $9.95 on Monday. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.