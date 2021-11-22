Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 840.0% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

NYSE APD opened at $297.74 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

