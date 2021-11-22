Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,879 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 820.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $124.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.83. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.